ITU launches Global Network Resiliency Platform

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 14:49 CET | News
The ITU announced the launch of the Global Network Resiliency Platform, to collect and share information on managing telecom networks around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. The UN agency said the platform is designed to help policymakers, regulators and industry stakeholders share best practices on ensuring networks remain fully functional in order to support health workers and other key sectors during the crisis. 

Categories: General
Companies: ITU / ON Telecom
Countries: World
