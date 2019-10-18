Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

KKR to invest USD 1 bln in European venture for hyperscale data centres

Wednesday 27 May 2020 | 10:24 CET | News

The investment firm KKR has partnered with entrepreneur Franek Sodzawiczny to launch a data centre company in Europe. The new venture Global Technical Realty (GTR) will provide build-to-suit data centres for large technology companies in Europe. 

KKR is investing USD 1 billion as equity capital in the new company, as part of its third global infrastructure fund, and said it may provide additional funds in future to help GTR develop and build data centres. Alongside debt financing, KKR’s equity commitment is expected to support more than USD 2.5 billion of asset development and investment, including opportunities from a highly active commercial pipeline as the demand for third-party data centre provision continues to grow.

GTR has partnered with European contractor Mercury Engineering to design and develop a data centre product specifically catered to the needs of hyperscale cloud service providers. Sodzawiczny, the founder and CEO of Zenium Data Centers and co-founder and CDO of Sentrum, will serve as CEO of GTR. The management also will include Martin Carroll, formerly Lead Director, EMEA Data Center Advisory at JLL; Mark Trevor, formerly partner and head of EMEA Data Center Transaction and Advisory at Cushman & Wakefield; and Tom Sodzawiczny, formerly Associate Director of Capital Markets at Colliers International.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Mercury / Sentrum
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

KKR investeert USD 1 miljard in Europees bedrijf voor hyperscale datacenters
Published 27 May 2020 10:51 CET | Europe
De investeringsmaatschappij KKR werkt samen met ondernemer Franek Sodzawiczny om een datacenterbedrijf in Europa te starten. De ...

Hyperscale operator spending on data centres up 11% in 2019

Published 24 Mar 2020 12:21 CET | World
Hyperscale operator capex in Q4 was well over USD 32 billion, setting a new record for quarterly spending as it was marginally ...

Hyperscale data centre count passes 500 milestone in Q3
Published 18 Oct 2019 09:48 CET | World
The total number of large data centres operated by hyperscale providers increased to 504 at the end of the third quarter, having ...





Related Info

KKR investeert USD 1 miljard in Europees bedrijf voor hyperscale datacenters
10:51 | Europe | News
Hyperscale operator spending on data centres up 11% in 2019
24 Mar | World | News
Hyperscale data centre count passes 500 milestone in Q3
18 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 May Poly fiscal Q4
27 May Partner Communications Q1 2020
28 May VMware Q1
28 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
28 May Tech Data fiscal Q1
28 May Singtel fiscal Q4
28 May Marvell Q1 2020
28 May Megafon Q1 2020
02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now