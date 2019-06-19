Edition: International
KPN tests new sustainable fibre cabling system with less plastic

Thursday 20 August 2020 | 11:30 CET | News

Dutch operator KPN announced plans to start in September start a trial of fibre-optic network made from 90 percent recycled plastic. Only 10 percent would be made from new plastic, to manufacture the duct for the cable. The innovation is developed in collaboration with Allinq, Van Gelder Telecom, Prysmian Group and VolkerWessels Telecom. The trial is taking place in Buitenpost (Friesland) and Nijmegen Dukenburg. If results are positive, the innovation will be used for more fibre construction projects at KPN.

The installation is more sustainable due to the use of an innovative 4.5 mm cable in a 10 mm tube, instead of the conventional 6 mm cable in a 14 mm tube. This would reduce the volume of plastics used by about 50 percent, KPN explains. Because the cable and tubes are also thinner, more will fit on the cable reel, reducing the number of wooden reels by 70 percent. This translates into six full freight shipments less per 11,000 connections.

KPN is the first telecom company in Europe to test the new system.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: KPN / Prysmian / Van Gelder Telecom / VolkerWessels Telecom
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

