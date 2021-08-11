Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Lenovo more than doubles quarterly profit on demand for premium PCs

Wednesday 11 August 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
Lenovo more than doubled its net profit in the fiscal first quarter to June, to a record USD 466 million from USD 213 million a year earlier. In addition to continued strong demand in the consumer market for PCs, the company said the commercial market started to recover, supporting 27 percent annual growth in revenues to USD 16.9 billion. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Lenovo
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Motorola launches flagship Edge 20 range of mobiles
Published 30 Jul 2021 12:14 CET | World
Lenovo's Motorola brand has announced the launch of a new flagship range of phones called the Edge 20. The most expensive model, ...

PC shipments lift 4.6% in Q2, constrained by component shortages - Gartner
Published 13 Jul 2021 12:05 CET | World
PC shipments lifted 4.6 percent year-on-year to 71.6 million units in the second quarter, according to preliminary results by ...

Lenovo launches 'Evolve Small' campaign to assist small businesses in North America
Published 13 Jul 2021 10:10 CET | North America
Lenovo announced details for Evolve Small, a campaign launched together with Microsoft and Intel to target small businesses ...

Lenovo introduces new Android tablets, wall clock at MWC
Published 28 Jun 2021 09:49 CET | World
Lenovo has unveiled a number of new Android tablets and a wall clock with wireless charging ahead of MWC21. The tablets include ...

Lenovo profit grows six-fold in Q4 boosted by operations across the board
Published 27 May 2021 10:06 CET | World
Lenovo reported revenues up 48 percent from the year before to USD 15.6 billion for its fourth quarter to end March, with the ...

Lenovo confirms new organisation, annual targets at employee meeting
Published 15 Apr 2021 09:30 CET | World
Lenovo has confirmed a new organisational structure and company targets at its annual global employee kick-off. From April, the ...

Lenovo unveils Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone with dual cooling fans
Published 09 Apr 2021 09:25 CET | World
Lenovo has announced the global launch of the Legion Phone Duel 2, its latest smartphone dedicated to gamers. Like its ...





Related Info

Motorola launches flagship Edge 20 range of mobiles
30 Jul | World | News
PC shipments lift 4.6% in Q2, constrained by component shortages - Gartner
13 Jul | World | News
Lenovo launches 'Evolve Small' campaign to assist small businesses in North America
13 Jul | North America | News
Lenovo introduces new Android tablets, wall clock at MWC
28 Jun | World | News
Lenovo profit grows six-fold in Q4 boosted by operations across the board
27 May | World | News
Lenovo confirms new organisation, annual targets at employee meeting
15 Apr | World | News
Lenovo unveils Legion Phone Duel 2 gaming phone with dual cooling fans
9 Apr | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Aug Rackspace Technology Q2 2021
11 Aug Optiva Q2 2021
11 Aug Lenovo fiscal Q1
11 Aug TeraGo Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2021
12 Aug Telstra FY results
12 Aug Tecnotree Q2 2021
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2021
12 Aug Disney fiscal Q3
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
13 Aug TDC Q2 2021
13 Aug Digi Communications Q2 2021
13 Aug Exfo EGM
16 Aug Minim Q2 2021
16 Aug Immersion Q2 2021
17 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Spark H2 results
18 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
18 Aug Weibo Q2 2021
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2021
18 Aug Kaltura Q2 2021
18 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now