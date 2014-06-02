Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

LG starts licensing webOS platform to other TV manufacturers

Wednesday 24 February 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
LG Electronics announced plans to license its webOS smart TV platform to other TV manufacturers. The company said this should disrupt the market, expanding the number of operating systems available for different brands and supporting further development of the software and supporting content. Over twenty TV manufacturers from around the world have already committed to the webOS partnership, including brands such as RCA, Ayonz and Konka, with more partners expected to join in the future, LG said.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Ceva / LG
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

LG maakt WebOS beschikbaar voor andere tv-merken

Published 24 Feb 2021 08:49 CET | World | Update: 24 Feb 2021 09:44 CET
LG kondigt de beschikbaarheid aan van het populaire webOS tv-platform ecosysteem voor andere tv-merkpartners. LG blijft zijn OS ...

LG to add Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now games to new TVs
Published 15 Jan 2021 09:30 CET | World
LG announced at CES 2021 that some of its 2021 TVs will support apps for playing games from Google Stadia right on the TV, ...

Smart TVs market to grow 7% in 2020 after record Samsung quarter in Q3
Published 02 Dec 2020 13:44 CET | World
Sales of connected TVs and other media streaming devices are expected to grow 7 percent this year, after a strong third quarter, ...

LG to expand partnership with Qt on embedded devices running WebOS
Published 26 Jun 2019 09:32 CET | World
LG Electronics (LG) entered into a memorandum of understanding with The Qt Company, the Finnish-based software developer behind ...

LG to showcase new webOS 3.0 platform at CES 
Published 22 Dec 2015 10:25 CET | World
LG has announced that it will unveil the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform at the CES consumer tech show in Las Vegas ...

LG starts selling 4K OLED TVs with webOS platform

Published 25 Aug 2014 08:07 CET | World
LG Electronics has started selling its OLED TV with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. Available in 77- and 65-inch screen sizes ...

LG sells over 1 mln webOS TVs in 3 months
Published 02 Jun 2014 10:01 CET | World
LG Electronics announced that it has sold more than one million units of its smart TVs running the webOS software. Launched in ...





Related Info

LG maakt WebOS beschikbaar voor andere tv-merken
24 Feb | World | News
LG to add Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now games to new TVs
15 Jan | World | News
Smart TVs market to grow 7% in 2020 after record Samsung quarter in Q3
2 Dec 2020 | World | News
LG to expand partnership with Qt on embedded devices running WebOS
26 Jun 2019 | World | News
LG to showcase new webOS 3.0 platform at CES 
22 Dec 2015 | World | News
LG starts selling 4K OLED TVs with webOS platform
25 Aug 2014 | World | News
LG sells over 1 mln webOS TVs in 3 months
2 Jun 2014 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
25 Feb MTN Nigeria Q4 2020
25 Feb Freenet Q4 2020
25 Feb Telefonica Q4 2020
25 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2020
25 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2020
25 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb Cable One Q3
25 Feb VMware Q4
25 Feb TPG Telecom FY results
25 Feb PCTel Q4 2020
25 Feb Dell Technologies Q4 2020
25 Feb Shentel Q4 2020
25 Feb Axiata Q4 2020
25 Feb Twitter analysts day
25 Feb Akamai analysts meeting
26 Feb HTHK FY results
26 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2020
26 Feb Tecnotree Q4 2020
26 Feb Proximus Q4 2020
26 Feb OTE Q4 2020 2020
26 Feb Megacable Q4
01 Mar Inseego Q4
01 Mar Liberty LatAm Q4 results
01 Mar Switch Q4 2020
01 Mar Ooma Q4
01 Mar Zoom Video Communications Q4
01 Mar TIM Brasil investors day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now