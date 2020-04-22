Edition: International
Liberty Global ups cash flow guidance as mergers pay off

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 08:39 CET | News
Liberty Global raised its guidance for adjusted free cash flow in 2021 to USD 1.45 billion, from an earlier estimate of USD 1.35 billion, supported by dividends from its joint ventures in the UK and Netherlands. The company said it was benefiting from synergies from the recent mergers in the UK and Switzerland, as well as solid growth at its converged operators across Europe.

Categories: General
Companies: Liberty Global / Virgin Media O2 / VodafoneZiggo
Countries: Europe
