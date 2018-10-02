Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Liberty Latin America acquires Telefonica's Costa Rica unit for EUR 425 mln

Thursday 30 July 2020 | 10:17 CET | News

Telefonica has announced an agreement to sell its mobile telecommunications assets in Costa Rica to Liberty Latin America for a total of USD 500 million (EUR 425 million) in cash, a multiple of around 7.4 times the unit’s 2019 OIBDA. The transaction comes just 3 months after Millicom pulled out of a deal to acquire the unit for USD 570 million, paving the way for legal action from the Spanish operator. Last November Telefonica announced the “operational spin-off” of its remaining Latin American units as part of a restructuring plan to modulate its exposure to the region and focus on its core markets of Spain, the UK, Germany and Brazil.

In a statement, Telefonica said the agreement with Liberty Latin America to sell the entire share capital of its business in Costa Rica is subject to certain closing conditions but, if approved, will result in capital gain before taxes of around EUR 210 million. It added that it intends to maintain the legal action initiated against Millicom due to “unjustified breach” of the terms of the agreement reached in 2019 and will demand compensation for damage caused.

Separately, Liberty Latin America said the deal complements its 2018 acquisition of local fixed-line provider Cabletica and that it now intends to create a leading integrated communications player in Costa Rica. Movistar is the country's second largest mobile provider, with 2.3 million mobile subscribers at the end of June and an LTE network covering 90 percent of the population. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Liberty Latin America / Millicom / Movistar Costa Rica / Telefonica
Countries: Costa Rica
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica

Published 04 May 2020 08:29 CET | Costa Rica
Millicom confirmed it has pulled out of a USD 570 million agreement to acquire Telefonica's mobile telecommunications assets in ...

Telefonica to sue Millicom over aborted Costa Rica purchase
Published 30 Apr 2020 09:01 CET | Costa Rica
Telefonica is set to take legal action against Millicom in US courts over the aborted sale of its subsidiary in Costa Rica, ...

Telefonica unveils plan to spin off LatAm business and prioritise Spain, Brazil, UK, Germany

Published 28 Nov 2019 09:23 CET | Brazil
Telefonica has announced a major organisational restructure following a meeting of its board of directors. The company's 5-point ...

Millicom acquires Telefonica's Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua units for USD 1.65 bln
Published 21 Feb 2019 08:56 CET | Costa Rica
Millicom has announced an agreement to acquire Telefonica's mobile telecommunications assets in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua ...

Liberty Latin America completes Cabletica Costa Rica buy
Published 02 Oct 2018 10:39 CET | Costa Rica
Liberty Latin America, the newly split-off unit of Liberty Global focused on Latin America and the Caribbean, has announced the ...





Related Info

Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica
4 May | Costa Rica | News
Telefonica to sue Millicom over aborted Costa Rica purchase
30 Apr | Costa Rica | News
Telefonica unveils plan to spin off LatAm business and prioritise Spain, Brazil, UK, Germany
28 Nov 2019 | Brazil | News
Millicom acquires Telefonica's Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua units for USD 1.65 bln
21 Feb 2019 | Costa Rica | News
Liberty Latin America completes Cabletica Costa Rica buy
2 Oct 2018 | Costa Rica | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Jul Orange Q2 2020
30 Jul Technicolor H1 2020
30 Jul American Tower Q2
30 Jul Altice USA Q2 2020
30 Jul Casa Systems Q2 2020
30 Jul Amazon Q2
30 Jul Crown Castle Q2
30 Jul DSP Group Q2
30 Jul 8x8 fiscal Q1
30 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2 2020
30 Jul Altice Europe Q2 2020
30 Jul Telesat Q2 2020
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2020
30 Jul Comcast Q2 2020
30 Jul Millicom Q2 2020
30 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2020
30 Jul TIM Brasil Q2 2020
30 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2020
30 Jul Apple fiscal Q3
30 Jul Facebook Q2 2020
30 Jul Telefonica Q2 2020
30 Jul Meetup Americas
30 Jul Singtel AGM
31 Jul Proximus Q2 2020
31 Jul BT fiscal Q1
31 Jul Charter Q2 2020
31 Jul MediaTek Q2 2020
31 Jul Nokia Q2 2020
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2020
03 Aug Harmonic Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now