Lumentum to acquire NeoPhotonics for USD 918 million

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 13:24 CET | News
Lumentum announced a deal to acquire NeoPhotonics for USD 918 million, strengthening its position in the optical components market. The company will pay USD 16 per share cash, a 39 percent premium on NeoPhotonics' last closing share price, and expects to achieve USD 50 million in synergies from the takeover within two years of closing. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Lumentum / NeoPhotonics
Countries: World
