Masmovil adds over 500,000 clients in Q3, profits up 27% to EUR 152 mln

Masmovil ended June with a total of 11.3 million lines across its wide portfolio of brands (Masmovil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Llamaya, LycaMobile and Lebara, among others), up around 31 percent year on year. Around 9.5 million of the total are mobile customers, including 6.2 million on postpay contracts, and 1.8 million fixed broadband customers. The latter have increased by over 33 percent compared to Q3 2019 thanks in part to the 100,000 net broadband additions in the July to September period alone.
In a short statement, the company added that its fibre-optic footprint now exceeds 25 million marketable homes, thanks in part to co-investment agreements signed with Orange and Vodafone, while its 4G coverage reaches 98.5 percent of the Spanish population. It has also launched 5G services in a total of 19 Spanish cities via its Yoigo brand since September.
Earlier this month, Masmovil was delisted from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges after new owner Lorca said it wanted the company to implement its long-term business plan free from the pressure of market fluctuations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions