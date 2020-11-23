Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Masmovil adds over 500,000 clients in Q3, profits up 27% to EUR 152 mln

Monday 23 November 2020 | 16:01 CET | News
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country’s fourth largest network operator, reported service revenues up 20 percent year on year to EUR 1.27 billion in the first 9 months of the year after adding over 500,000 customers in the third quarter alone. Recurring 9-month EBITDA was up 27 percent year on year to EUR 428 million and also rose by 27 percent in the third quarter to EUR 152 million, with the quarterly EBITDA margin rising to 31 percent. The operator, which has recently been acquired by the Lorca Telecom consortium of buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence, described the results as “solid” and "in line with forecasts" in spite of the special circumstances arising from the pandemic.

Masmovil ended June with a total of 11.3 million lines across its wide portfolio of brands (Masmovil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Llamaya, LycaMobile and Lebara, among others), up around 31 percent year on year. Around 9.5 million of the total are mobile customers, including 6.2 million on postpay contracts, and 1.8 million fixed broadband customers. The latter have increased by over 33 percent compared to Q3 2019 thanks in part to the 100,000 net broadband additions in the July to September period alone. 

In a short statement, the company added that its fibre-optic footprint now exceeds 25 million marketable homes, thanks in part to co-investment agreements signed with Orange and Vodafone, while its 4G coverage reaches 98.5 percent of the Spanish population. It has also launched 5G services in a total of 19 Spanish cities via its Yoigo brand since September.

Earlier this month, Masmovil was delisted from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges after new owner Lorca said it wanted the company to implement its long-term business plan free from the pressure of market fluctuations.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Lebara / LlamaYa / Lycamobile / Masmovil / Pepephone / Yoigo
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Masmovil's Yoigo brings 5G to 4 more Spanish cities
Published 16 Nov 2020 12:02 CET | Spain
The Yoigo brand of Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil is expanding 5G services to another four cities a couple of ...

Masmovil delists from stock market after 9 years
Published 16 Nov 2020 09:16 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, were excluded from the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and ...

MasMovil becomes sole shareholder of Nowo, eyes 5G auction
Published 10 Nov 2020 08:38 CET | Portugal
Spanish operator MasMovil has become the sole shareholder of Portuguese cable TV operator Nowo, reports Jornal de Negocios. The ...

Lorca consortium acquires over 99% of Masmovil shares ahead of delisting
Published 04 Nov 2020 15:14 CET | Spain
The Lorca Telecom BidCo consortium of buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence has finally acquired 99.32 percent of the shares of ...

Masmovil opens first Guuk physical stores in Basque Country
Published 14 Oct 2020 11:37 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced the opening of the first ...

Masmovil adds 5G to Basque brand 'Guuk'
Published 24 Sep 2020 09:07 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has launched 5G services for its Basque ...

Over 86% of Masmovil shareholders back takeover bid - report
Published 17 Sep 2020 15:24 CET | Spain
The vast majority of shareholders in Spanish operator Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, have accepted a ...

Key Masmovil shareholder accepts KKR, Cinven, Providence takeover bid
Published 10 Sep 2020 09:26 CET | Spain
The third largest shareholder of Spanish operator Masmovil, the Indumenta Pueri holding of children's fashion brand Mayoral, has ...

Masmovil's Yoigo activates 5G in 15 Spanish cities
Published 09 Sep 2020 11:25 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has activated commercial 5G services ...

Masmovil to launch 5G on Orange Spain network next month - report
Published 19 Aug 2020 12:23 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, is set to activate commercial 5G ...

Masmovil sales up 10% in Q2, confirms FY targets despite Covid effect
Published 28 Jul 2020 09:35 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, continued to grow in the second ...

Masmovil closes EUR 361 mln Lycamobile Spain buy
Published 15 Jun 2020 10:33 CET | Spain
Masmovil, Spain's fourth largest network operator, announced the closure of its deal to acquire Lycamobile Spain for a total of ...

KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
Published 01 Jun 2020 09:14 CET | Spain | Update: 01 Jun 2020 10:51 CET
Three buyout funds have launched a joint bid to take over Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth ...

Masmovil adds 373,000 customers in Q1, confirms full-year guidance
Published 14 May 2020 10:12 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, reported net revenues of EUR 445 ...





Related Info

Masmovil's Yoigo brings 5G to 4 more Spanish cities
16 Nov | Spain | News
Masmovil delists from stock market after 9 years
16 Nov | Spain | News
MasMovil becomes sole shareholder of Nowo, eyes 5G auction
10 Nov | Portugal | News
Lorca consortium acquires over 99% of Masmovil shares ahead of delisting
4 Nov | Spain | News
Masmovil opens first Guuk physical stores in Basque Country
14 Oct | Spain | News
Masmovil adds 5G to Basque brand 'Guuk'
24 Sep | Spain | News
Over 86% of Masmovil shareholders back takeover bid - report
17 Sep | Spain | News
Key Masmovil shareholder accepts KKR, Cinven, Providence takeover bid
10 Sep | Spain | News
Masmovil's Yoigo activates 5G in 15 Spanish cities
9 Sep | Spain | News
Masmovil to launch 5G on Orange Spain network next month - report
19 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil sales up 10% in Q2, confirms FY targets despite Covid effect
28 Jul | Spain | News
Masmovil closes EUR 361 mln Lycamobile Spain buy
15 Jun | Spain | News
KKR, Cinven, Providence launch EUR 3 bln bid to take over Masmovil
1 Jun | Spain | News
Masmovil adds 373,000 customers in Q1, confirms full-year guidance
14 May | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now