Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Masmovil migrates over 1 mln Euskaltel, R and Virgin Telco clients to Yoigo network

Thursday 23 December 2021 | 15:00 CET | News
Spanish telecommunications group has migrated over 1 million customers of Euskaltel, R and Virgin Telco to its own Yoigo network from that of Orange in the space of just 3 weeks. The figure is equivalent to around 80 percent of Euskaltel's customer base of 1.2 million and the move comes a few months after Masmovil finalised its EUR 2 billion acquisition of the Euskaltel group and its brands (R, Telecable and Euskaltel in northern Spain and Virgin Telco nationwide).

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Euskaltel / Masmovil / Orange Spain / R / Telecable / Yoigo
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone and Orange Spain CEOs reiterate calls for consolidation
Published 16 Dec 2021 15:54 CET | Spain
Rumours of an imminent consolidation of Spain's leading operators have resurfaced following recent comments from the local chief ...

Spanish fibre lines top 12.5 mln in October
Published 16 Dec 2021 10:43 CET | Spain
Active fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in Spain continued growing in September, rising by 102,256 in the month to 12.5 ...

Spain's Virgin Telco launches debut SME offer
Published 03 Dec 2021 09:43 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Virgin Telco, a Masmovil brand, has announced the launch of its first dedicated offer for SMEs and self-employed ...

Masmovil Q3 sales up 30% to EUR 600 mln following Euskaltel buy
Published 30 Nov 2021 15:50 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil reported total revenues up 30 percent year on year to EUR 599 million in the third ...

Euskaltel launches first standalone unlimited data plan
Published 18 Nov 2021 08:49 CET | Spain
Spanish regional operator Euskaltel, a Masmovil brand, has continued its recent promotional drive, this time reducing the price ...

Masmovil selling Virgin Telco plans at MasLife stores
Published 29 Oct 2021 09:40 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications has begun selling the plans of Virgin Telco at its 'MasLife' multi-brand stores all over the country, ...

Masmovil in talks to sell majority stake in new Euskaltel fibre network - report
Published 15 Oct 2021 13:27 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil has plans to set up a new subsidiary to build the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network of Euskaltel and is ...

Euskaltel to launch 10Gbps fibre and reach 1 mln homes in Basque Country
Published 11 Oct 2021 09:26 CET | Spain
Spanish regional operator Euskaltel, now owned by Masmovil, has announced plans to invest EUR 350 million in the Basque Country ...

Masmovil tops 3 million fixed broadband clients
Published 27 Sep 2021 16:01 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications group Masmovil said it has reached 3 million fixed broadband customers around 5 years after launching ...

Masmovil sells Euskaltel's TV business to Agile TV for EUR 32 mln
Published 11 Aug 2021 10:56 CET | Spain
Spanish pay-TV operator Agile Content has announced the acquisition for EUR 32 million of Euskaltel's TV business from its new ...

Masmovil CEO Spenger becomes CEO of new unit Euskaltel

Published 10 Aug 2021 13:13 CET | Spain
Masmovil has announced that its founder and chief executive Meinrad Spenger is now also chief executive of the company's new ...

MasMovil completes takeover of Eustakaltel
Published 06 Aug 2021 12:10 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil said it successfully completed its takeover of Spain's fifth biggest telecommunications operator ...

Spain's Masmovil launches EUR 2 bln bid to buy Basque operator Euskaltel
Published 29 Mar 2021 08:45 CET | Spain | Update: 29 Mar 2021 10:25 CET
Spanish telecommunications provider Masmovil, the country's fourth largest network operator, has announced a bid to take over ...

Masmovil, Orange Spain reach 5G sharing deal in 40 cities

Published 01 Oct 2019 10:26 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Masmovil has announced an expanded agreement with Orange Spain to enable the faster rollout of 5G infrastructure ...





Related Info

Vodafone and Orange Spain CEOs reiterate calls for consolidation
16 Dec | Spain | News
Spanish fibre lines top 12.5 mln in October
16 Dec | Spain | News
Spain's Virgin Telco launches debut SME offer
3 Dec | Spain | News
Masmovil Q3 sales up 30% to EUR 600 mln following Euskaltel buy
30 Nov | Spain | News
Euskaltel launches first standalone unlimited data plan
18 Nov | Spain | News
Masmovil selling Virgin Telco plans at MasLife stores
29 Oct | Spain | News
Masmovil in talks to sell majority stake in new Euskaltel fibre network - report
15 Oct | Spain | News
Euskaltel to launch 10Gbps fibre and reach 1 mln homes in Basque Country
11 Oct | Spain | News
Masmovil tops 3 million fixed broadband clients
27 Sep | Spain | News
Masmovil sells Euskaltel's TV business to Agile TV for EUR 32 mln
11 Aug | Spain | News
Masmovil CEO Spenger becomes CEO of new unit Euskaltel
10 Aug | Spain | News
MasMovil completes takeover of Eustakaltel
6 Aug | Spain | News
Spain's Masmovil launches EUR 2 bln bid to buy Basque operator Euskaltel
29 Mar | Spain | News
Masmovil, Orange Spain reach 5G sharing deal in 40 cities
1 Oct 2019 | Spain | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now