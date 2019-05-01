Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Media Markt and Saturn CEO leaves for top position at Barcelona football club

Monday 8 March 2021 | 09:47 CET | News
Ceconomy, the owner of retailers Media Markt and Saturn, said the CEO of Media-Saturn-Holding, Ferran Reverter Planet, will leave the company to become Chief Executive Office of the Barcelona men's football club. Reverter Planet, a Barcelona native, decided not to extend his contract expiring in October 2021. Ceconomy's supervisory board wants to reorganise the management structure following the acquisition of the minority stake of 21.62 percent from Convergenta, the investment company of the Kellerhals family.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ceconomy / MediaMarktSaturn
Countries: Germany / Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Media Markt and Saturn reopens shops in regions with low infection rates
Published 09 Mar 2021 11:17 CET | Germany
Media Markt and Saturn said it has reopened stores in regions with a stable seven-day incidence of fewer than 50 new Covid-19 ...

CEO Media Markt en Saturn stapt over naar FC Barcelona
Published 08 Mar 2021 14:42 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, de eigenaar van retailers Media Markt en Saturn, meldt dat de CEO van Media-Saturn-Holding, Ferran Reverter Planet, het ...

Ceconomy grows revenues, EBIT in Q1

Published 20 Jan 2021 16:30 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, the owner of retailers Media Markt and Saturn, said that its revenues increased by 11.4 percent in Q1 2021 due in ...

Former Deutsche Telekom CFO to become Ceconomy supervisory chair
Published 26 Nov 2020 17:19 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, the owner of retailers Media Markt and Saturn, said it will propose Thomas Dannenfeldt as the new chairman of the ...

Ceconomy agrees new credit facility with banks
Published 12 May 2020 16:27 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, the owner of retailers Media Markt and Saturn, said it has received approval from a consortium of partner banks for a ...

Ceconomy to cut 500 jobs as part of restructuring programme - report

Published 01 May 2019 13:21 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, the owner of the MediaMarkt and Saturn retail chains, will cut 500 jobs as part of its restructuring programme, ...





Related Info

Media Markt and Saturn reopens shops in regions with low infection rates
11:17 | Germany | News
CEO Media Markt en Saturn stapt over naar FC Barcelona
8 Mar | Germany | News
Ceconomy grows revenues, EBIT in Q1
20 Jan | Germany | News
Former Deutsche Telekom CFO to become Ceconomy supervisory chair
26 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Ceconomy agrees new credit facility with banks
12 May 2020 | Germany | News
Ceconomy to cut 500 jobs as part of restructuring programme - report
1 May 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Mar Company profile: Eurofiber Belgium
09 Mar Company profile: Eurofiber
10 Mar Sonim Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Comtech Telecommunications Q2
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Bango final FY
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now