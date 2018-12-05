Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Megafon enters Uzbekistan market in Ucell joint venture

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 10:51 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Russian operator Megafon and USM Telecom, part of Megafon's parent company, are starting a joint venture with the Uzbekistan government, to take over the local mobile operator Ucell. The Russian companies pledged to invest USD 100 million in the company and contribute Uzbekistan assets owned by USM, including the companies CRPT Turon and ICS Holding Uzbekistan.  

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MegaFon / Ucell
Countries: Uzbekistan
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ucell introduces mobile data plans for online businesses, adds Zoom option to Traffic+ service
Published 30 Dec 2020 15:05 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbek operator Ucell has launched a new tariff line called 'Online Web Cash-Desk', aimed at small businesses looking to operate ...

Ucell must re-pay UZS 97 mln to subscribers hit by downtime
Published 29 Dec 2020 13:27 CET | Uzbekistan
The Uzbekistan Agency for Customer Protection, a unit of the national competition watchdog, has obliged the operator Ucell to ...

Ucell launches new Google Play data option
Published 15 Dec 2020 14:57 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan operator Ucell has introduced a new option called 'Google Play Market,' under its Traffic+ service. The service lets ...

Ucell adds 4 new plans to Special line
Published 10 Nov 2020 12:59 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan operator Ucell has added four new tariff plans to its Special range. ...

Ucell refreshes monthly data packs
Published 10 Sep 2020 11:22 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan operator Ucell has refreshed its monthly mobile data traffic packages, raising traffic volumes on some bundles and ...

Ucell launches new entertainment, dating service
Published 13 Jul 2020 15:55 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan mobile operator Ucell, in cooperation with the company Premium Content Solutions, has introduced its new entertainment ...

Ucell launches new YouTube, Telegram data bundle
Published 13 May 2020 14:23 CET | Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan mobile operator Ucell has introduced an additional option for customers connected to its Traffic+ service. The YouTube ...

Telia sells stake in Ucell for USD 215 million
Published 05 Dec 2018 13:04 CET | Uzbekistan
Telia Company announced that it's agreed to sell its interest in Uzbekistan mobile operator Ucell to the State Committee of the ...





Related Info

Ucell introduces mobile data plans for online businesses, adds Zoom option to Traffic+ service
30 Dec 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell must re-pay UZS 97 mln to subscribers hit by downtime
29 Dec 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell launches new Google Play data option
15 Dec 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell adds 4 new plans to Special line
10 Nov 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell refreshes monthly data packs
10 Sep 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell launches new entertainment, dating service
13 Jul 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Ucell launches new YouTube, Telegram data bundle
13 May 2020 | Uzbekistan | News
Telia sells stake in Ucell for USD 215 million
5 Dec 2018 | Uzbekistan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Cloudflare Q4 2020
11 Feb Telenet Q4 2020
11 Feb Teleste Q4 2020
11 Feb Vecima fiscal Q2
12 Feb Intred Q4 2020
12 Feb Juniper Networks investors day
13 Feb Vodafone Idea fiscal Q3
14 Feb Ooredoo FY results
15 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2020
15 Feb Vantage Towers Q3 trading update
16 Feb Ceva Q4 2020
16 Feb RingCentral Q4 2020
16 Feb Ice Group Q4 2020
17 Feb Baidu Q4 2020
17 Feb Terago Q4 2020
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb FCC meeting
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now