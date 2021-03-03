Edition: International
Meta opens Horizon Worlds to adults in US, Canada

Friday 10 December 2021 | 09:05 CET | News
Meta said its Horizon Worlds virtual reality world is now open to anyone 18 and up in the US and Canada. The immersive experience launched as an invite-only beta last year. The company started a USD 10 million Creator Fund in October and said it has since then launched its first Creator Competition. Winners, set to get cash prizes, will be announced later this month.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Meta
Countries: Canada / United States
