Mexico's Altan Redes files for bankruptcy, continues network rollout

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 10:02 CET | News
The Altan Redes consortium tasked with deploying Mexico's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) said it has filed for bankruptcy as part of a process to reorganise its financial commitments. In a statement, the company confirmed it was seeking protection under Mexican law to renegotiate its debts with a view to safeguarding its assets, operations and the jobs of its collaborators. "We have the support of our shareholders and the government of Mexico in this process, in addition to the trust of our clients," said Altan CEO Salvador Alvarez, adding that the consortium would continue with the

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altan
Countries: Mexico
Related

Mexico's Red Compartida tops 3 mln active users
Published 06 Jul 2021 12:39 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium tasked with deploying Mexico's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) said it has reached the milestone ...

Plintron inks MVNA deal with Mexico's Altan Redes

Published 25 May 2021 13:55 CET | Mexico
Plintron said it has secured an MVNO licence from Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT and reached a wholesale deal with the ...

Mexican MVNOs up to over 3% of total lines in Q1
Published 25 May 2021 11:10 CET | Mexico
The number of Mexicans subscribing to MVNOs continued increasing in the first quarter of 2021 at the expense of the country's ...

Mexico's Red Compartida reaches 2.6 mln active users
Published 21 May 2021 11:41 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium tasked with deploying Mexico's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) announced that it now has 2.6 ...

Mexico's Altan Redes to seek 4-year extension to coverage target - report
Published 29 Apr 2021 12:33 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium tasked with deploying Mexico's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) is set to request a four-year ...

Telcel, AT&T and Movistar connect to Mexico's 4.5G shared network
Published 17 Feb 2021 15:27 CET | Mexico
Mexico's leading mobile operators Telcel (America Movil), AT&T and Movistar (Telefonica) have been granted permission to connect ...

Mexico's Red Compartida covering 4.5 mln digital divide residents
Published 25 Jan 2021 11:24 CET | Mexico
Mexico's Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) said the country's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) now covers ...

Hispasat and Altan ink enhanced 'Red Compartida' deal
Published 17 Dec 2020 08:55 CET | Mexico
Spanish satellite operator Hispasat has signed a new agreement to significantly boost satellite transmission services to the ...

Axess to provide 1,000 more satellite links to Altan Redes consortium
Published 03 Nov 2020 11:47 CET | Mexico
Barcelona-based satellite communications provider Axess Networks announced an agreement to assign 1,000 new satellite sites to ...

New Mexican MVNO Inxel launches on Red Compartida network
Published 19 Oct 2020 13:54 CET | Mexico
A new operator called Inxel has become the latest of a raft of MNVOs to launch on Mexico's 'Red Compartida' wholesale 4.5G shared ...

NEMI latest Mexican MVNO to launch on 'Red Compartida' network
Published 27 May 2020 11:47 CET | Mexico
A new operator called NEMI has become the latest MNVO to launch on Mexico's 'Red Compartida' wholesale 4.5G shared network, ...

Mexico's Red Compartida expands coverage to 60 million residents
Published 03 Apr 2020 14:20 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium tasked with deploying Mexico's 4.5G shared network (Red Compartida) announced the launch of commercial ...

Mexico's Red Compartida launches commercial services in Sinaloa towns
Published 31 Mar 2020 13:58 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium that's rolling out Mexico's 4G shared network (Red Compartida) announced the launch of commercial ...

Mexico's Red Compartida expands to Coatzacoalcos and Minatitlan
Published 02 Mar 2020 11:12 CET | Mexico
The Altan Redes consortium that's rolling out Mexico's 4G shared network (Red Compartida) announced the launch of commercial ...

Mexico's Red Compartida meets 50% coverage target ahead of schedule
Published 07 Jan 2020 10:32 CET | Mexico
Mexico's 4G shared network (Red Compartida) has reached its goal of covering over half of the country's population by January ...

Mexico switches on Red Compartida wholesale network in a third of country
Published 22 Mar 2018 13:43 CET | Mexico
Mexico's Promoting Body of Investment in Telecommunications (Promtel) has announced that the country's 'Red Compartida' wholesale ...





