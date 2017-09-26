Microsoft introduces Azure communication, satellite, IoT services at Ignite

Microsoft is expanding in the communications market with a range of new services for its Azure cloud platform. Azure Communication Services is a fully managed communication platform to help integrate calls, chat and SMS into business organisations and their applications. At its Ignite developers conference, Microsoft also introduced new IoT, satellite and edge services available with communication service providers.
Azure Communication Services offers APIs and SDKs to create personalized communication services that can be used on virtually any platform and device. Customers can add voice and video calling, chat, and SMS text message capabilities to mobile apps, desktop applications and websites with just a few lines of code. Calls and chat are available now, and SMS and phone numbers will launch in October.
Microsoft is also bringing satellite data to the cloud with the new Azure Orbital service, available to start as a preview. The ground station service enables satellite operators to communicate to and control their satellites, process data and scale operations directly with Microsoft Azure. They can schedule a direct downlink of data into their virtual network in Azure.
Contact scheduling will be available for Microsoft owned and operated ground stations in X, S and UHF band frequencies via shared high gain antennas. Its network also will connect with partner ground stations and teleport operators with the same direct integration with Azure. Amergint, Kratos, KSAT, Kubos, Viasat and US Electrodynamics are the first Azure Orbital partners, while SES is the first customer, using Microsoft Azure to collocate the ground stations of its O3b mPower system.
In the IoT market, Microsoft has partnered with AT&T to help businesses scale deployments. The companies are introducing a connected guardian device to connect machines and equipment to the cloud, bypassing the need for public internet. AT&T provides the cellular connectivity via a global SIM, while Microsoft delivers the the secured architecture of Azure Sphere, its IoT security platform including hardware, OS and cloud services.
Microsoft also presented new services for Azure Arc, its hybrid could platform introduced in late 2019, including new options for SQL services and server management. It also previewed a Kubernetes service on Azure Stack HCI, announced general availability of the Azure VMware solution, and introduced new Azure Stack Edge devices.
