Microsoft to launch Spain data centre region, expand Telefonica tie-up

Microsoft and Telefonica have announced a further expansion of the cloud-based partnership they launched at last year’s MWC with the goal of accelerating the digital transformation of Spanish public and private entities of all sizes. The US company said it intends to create a new data centre region in Spain and use Telefonica’s infrastructure to deliver cloud services – including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform – to new customers throughout the country. Telefonica, meanwhile, pledged to accelerate its own internal digital transformation by choosing Microsoft as its strategic cloud partner.
In a joint statement, the partners revealed plans to strengthen their collaboration to better serve the needs of companies in critical sectors such as government, health, education, travel, manufacturing, retail, finance, insurance and more. The joint capabilities delivered from a Microsoft Azure data centre region in Spain via Telefonica’s network will also allow their respective customers to offer new low-latency and high-security services in areas such as 5G, edge computing and Industry 4.0.
Telefonica added that it will be using Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem for its own internal operations to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The company said it has already deployed Microsoft 365 to its employees across the 14 countries in which it operates, who will also be receiving training on Microsoft Cloud services.
