Molotov adds new 'Mango' ad-supported VoD service to streaming platform

Wednesday 11 November 2020 | 10:32 CET | News

French OTT platform Molotov has introduced an ad-supported VoD service called Mango, giving access to more than 1,000 programmes from launch. Molotov's customer base of nearly 13 million users will be offered free access to a varied catalogue of films, documentaries and cartoons, renewed weekly. The company has signed deals with several content providers (Kabillion, Zylo, ACI, FIP, ZED, Ampersand, Sonar, ITV, Mediawan, Trade Media & Dynamic, and Crome Films), and is in talks to reach more agreements with production houses including Sony Pictures, Endemol, Lionsgate and Wild Bunch.

Molotov said that it has been working on the launch of Mango for almost a year. As part of the project, the company has developed an ad-serving system combining services from FreeWheel and Ad Insertion Platform. It has also created an in-house sales department structured into two divisions. Beatrice Leroux-Barraux heads the team dedicated to media agencies and advertisers, while Sophie Alliel is responsible for "entertainment" advertisers (cinema, streaming platforms, and live shows). 




Categories: Internet
Companies: Molotov
Countries: France
