Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Motorola adds new smartphones to portfolio, passes 100 mln moto G phones sold globally

Monday 10 February 2020 | 11:56 CET | News

Motorola is celebrating 100 million Moto G smartphones sold around the world with the introduction of two new devices in the US and Canada, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. Both feature Android 10, a 6.4-inch Max Vision display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, dual stereo speakers and selfie cameras with Quad Pixel technology.

The company said it's also introducing Moto Gametime, a new feature that blocks interruptions for a more immersive gaming experience.

Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus features a built-in stylus pen and 48MP AI triple camera system, with quad pixel technology. Its 48MP main sensor delivers sharper and brighter 12 MP photos using Quad Pixel technology. The dedicated action camera lets users shoot ultra-wide angle videos in landscape mode. 

The Moto G Stylus also is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery designed to last up to two days on a single charge. 

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power includes a 5,000mAh battery and AI triple camera system. It features a 16MP main camera with phase detection auto-focus, ultra-wide angle lens and dedicated Macro Vision camera to get up to 5x closer to subjects.

In the US, the Moto G Stylus will be available unlocked starting this spring for USD 299.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com, with subsequent availability at Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile and Republic Wireless. In Canada, the Moto G Stylus will be available at Videotron this spring. 

The Moto G Power will be available unlocked starting this spring for USD 249.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com, with subsequent availability at Verizon, US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless and Xfinity Mobile. In Canada, the phone will be available at Videotron and its Freedom Mobile retail locations this spring.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Best Buy / Consumer Cellular / Freedom Mobile / Qualcomm / T-Mobile / US Cellular / Verizon / Videotron
Countries: North America / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Motorola Razr to launch exclusively with Verizon
Published 22 Jan 2020 21:25 CET | United States
Motorola has announced launch details for its new reinvented Razr smartphone. It will be available exclusively on Verizon in the ...

Motorola reinvents Razr with new foldable smartphone
Published 14 Nov 2019 09:56 CET | United States
Motorola has released a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone, with a foldable Oled screen. The new smartphone will be ...

Motorola Mobility's new Moto 360 smartwatch to ship from December
Published 30 Oct 2019 08:33 CET | United States
Motorola Mobility said its strategic brand partner eBuyNow eCommerce will start shipping the new Moto 360 third-generation ...

Motorola expands 5G mod to Z2 Force smartphone
Published 16 Aug 2019 13:23 CET | United States
Motorola is expanding its 5G mod to the Moto Z2 Force smartphone. As a result, more customers of Verizon can make use of the US ...





Related Info

Motorola Razr to launch exclusively with Verizon
22 Jan | United States | News
Motorola reinvents Razr with new foldable smartphone
14 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Motorola Mobility's new Moto 360 smartwatch to ship from December
30 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Motorola expands 5G mod to Z2 Force smartphone
16 Aug 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
10 Feb Metro Connect USA 2020
11 Feb Sky NZ interim results
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb America Movil Q4 2019
11 Feb Akamai Technologies Q4 2019
11 Feb A1 Telekom Austria Q4 2019
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb TIM Brasil Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
11 Feb Profile: M7 NL
12 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 2019
12 Feb Altice USA Q4 2019
12 Feb Cisco Q2
12 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
12 Feb Rovio Q4 2019
12 Feb CenturyLink Q4 2019
12 Feb Telenet Q4 2019
12 Feb Ceconomy AGM
13 Feb Radcom Q4 2019
13 Feb Orange Group Q4 2019
13 Feb Telstra fiscal H1 results
13 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2019
13 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
13 Feb Roku Q4 2019
13 Feb Ooredoo Q4 2019
13 Feb Singtel fiscal Q3
13 Feb Arista Networks Q4 2019
13 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now