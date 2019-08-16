Motorola adds new smartphones to portfolio, passes 100 mln moto G phones sold globally

Motorola is celebrating 100 million Moto G smartphones sold around the world with the introduction of two new devices in the US and Canada, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. Both feature Android 10, a 6.4-inch Max Vision display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, dual stereo speakers and selfie cameras with Quad Pixel technology.
The company said it's also introducing Moto Gametime, a new feature that blocks interruptions for a more immersive gaming experience.
The Moto G Stylus features a built-in stylus pen and 48MP AI triple camera system, with quad pixel technology. Its 48MP main sensor delivers sharper and brighter 12 MP photos using Quad Pixel technology. The dedicated action camera lets users shoot ultra-wide angle videos in landscape mode.
The Moto G Stylus also is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery designed to last up to two days on a single charge.
The Moto G Power includes a 5,000mAh battery and AI triple camera system. It features a 16MP main camera with phase detection auto-focus, ultra-wide angle lens and dedicated Macro Vision camera to get up to 5x closer to subjects.
In the US, the Moto G Stylus will be available unlocked starting this spring for USD 299.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com, with subsequent availability at Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile and Republic Wireless. In Canada, the Moto G Stylus will be available at Videotron this spring.
The Moto G Power will be available unlocked starting this spring for USD 249.99 at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and on Amazon.com, with subsequent availability at Verizon, US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless and Xfinity Mobile. In Canada, the phone will be available at Videotron and its Freedom Mobile retail locations this spring.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions