Motorola unveils latest Edge smartphone

Monday 23 August 2021 | 12:25 CET | News
Motorola has unveiled its latest Motorola Edge device smartphone, with improved image and video quality, and faster speeds. The phone has also been optimised for one-hand use.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Best Buy / Motorola / Spectrum Mobile / Verizon
Countries: Canada / United States
