MTN Group announces management changes including departure of South Africa CEO Motsa

Thursday 16 December 2021 | 09:50 CET | News
MTN Group said that Godfrey Motsa will step down as CEO of MTN South Africa from 01 January 2022 and will be succeeded by Charles Molapisi, currently group CTIO. Mazen Mroue, currently COO of MTN Nigeria, will replace Molapisi as group CTIO from 01 February. Mroue's successor at MTN Nigeria will be announced in January.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / MTN Nigeria / MTN South Africa
Countries: Africa / South Africa
Related

MTN, Mafab Communications win spectrum in Nigeria 5G auction
Published 14 Dec 2021 09:00 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications have won the bidding for 5G spectrum in Nigeria, in an auction by the Nigerian ...

MTN Group hires new CTO for Digital and Fintech business
Published 08 Dec 2021 15:37 CET | Africa
MTN Group announced the appointment of Hermann Tischendorf as the Chief Technology & Information Officer for its Digital and ...

MTN Group commits to Cote d'Ivoire with new head office, 5G trial
Published 06 Dec 2021 09:11 CET | Cote d'Ivoire
MTN Group has started construction of a new headquarters for MTN Cote d'Ivoire and announced a local trial of 5G services in ...

MTN starts roadshow in Nigeria for share offering
Published 02 Dec 2021 12:17 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria announced the launch of a nationwide roadshow to engage interested retail investors in the on-going sale by MTN Group ...

MTN sells South Africa towers to IHS for ZAR 6.4 billion
Published 17 Nov 2021 10:52 CET | South Africa
MTN Group said that MTN South Africa has finalised the sale of part of its passive tower infrastructure to IHS Towers for ZAR 6.4 ...





