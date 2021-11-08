Edition: International
MTN Group seeks to buy Telkom South Africa - report

Monday 8 November 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
MTN Group has recently made a takeover approach for South Africa's Telkom, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Telkom has so far shown no interest in a sale, according to the report. It remains unclear whether the larger rival will continue its pursuit, the sources said.

Categories: General
Companies: MTN / MTN South Africa / Telkom
Countries: South Africa
