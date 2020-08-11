Edition: International
MTS acquires CPaaS provider MTT for RUB 5 billion

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 16:04 CET | News
Russian operator MTS has acquired the business services provider Multiregional TransitTelecom (MTT) for RUB 5.0 billion, helping strengthen its position in the market for enterprise fixed services. In addition to B2B and wholesale services, MTT is a major player in the communications-platform-as-service (CPaaS) space.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: MTS / MTT
Countries: Russian Federation
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now