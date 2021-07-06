Edition: International
Myanmar govt bans telecom operator executives from leaving country - report

Tuesday 6 July 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Senior foreign executives of major telecom operators in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed person with direct knowledge of the matter. A confidential order from Myanmar's Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the source said.

