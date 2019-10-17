NENT confirms no FY profitable growth as Q1 ad sales drop 13%

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) has formally withdrawn its outlook for profitable growth in 2020 as it announced a 2 percent drop in first quarter net sales in organic terms, with advertising revenues dropping 13 percent drop in Q1 and 25 percent in April. NENT gained 102,000 Viaplay subscribers since Q4 and it is now targeting some 400,000 net new streaming subscribers for the full year. It is planning geographical expansion for Viaplay in 2021.
NENT had already warned that the FY profitable growth prediction was at risk because coronavirus restrictions had led to the cancellation of sporting events. It says first quarter net sales in organic terms fell by 2 percent to SEK 3.66 billion from SEK 3.73 billion a year earlier.
Subscription revenues were up 5 percent and accounted for 67 percent of Q1 sales. The Viaplay streaming service has gained 102,000 subscribers since the fourth quarter and 314,000 since Q1 2019, raising the customer base to over 1.67 million paying subscribers.
Viewing levels have increased substantially, partly driven by many people staying at home. NENT has set a new FY Viaplay net subscriber intake target of approximately 400,000, which would be a 25 percent growth. The launch in Iceland at the beginning of April has gone very well and NENT is planning geographical expansion in 2021.
The Viasat direct-to-consumer subscriber base was down 3,000 from Q4 486,000 as continued growth in the broadband television base was offset by the decline in the satellite base. The third party subscriber base declined by 16,000 quarter on quarter to 453,000.
Advertising sales fell by 13 percent to SEK 835 million in the first quarter as demand was severely hit by the crisis. March advertising revenues were down 17 percent and April revenues will be down 25 percent. NENT said 80 percent of its estimated annual advertising inventory has been contracted at slightly higher overall net prices than in 2019. Advertising accounted for 23 percent of Q1 sales. The crisis will have long-lasting effects on the media landscape, and reducing NENT’s exposure to advertising remains a focus.
Studios sales were down 17 percent to SEK 375 million and accounted for 10 percent of Q1 sales. Many large-scale productions are on hold but there have been very few cancellations. Given the largely variable cost base, NENT does not expect a material impact on group earnings. It will resume efforts to sell part of its Studios business as soon as possible and has seen high levels of interest from potential buyers.
First quarter operating profit before items affecting comparison (IAC) fell to of SEK 219 million from SEK 274 million. Total operating profit rose from SEK 218 million in Q1 2019 to SEK 219 million. Net profit decreased to SEK 157 million from SEK 167 million and basic earnings per share dropped to SEK 2.33 from EPS of SEK 2.48 a year earlier.
Total net debt was over SEK 4.75 billion on 31 March including net lease liabilities of SEK 560 million, equivalent to 2.6 times twelve-month trailing EBITDA before IAC.
President and CEO Anders Jensen the growth in the number of Viaplay subscribers almost fully offset the adverse effects of Covid-19 on NENT’s advertising and studios businesses. Jensen said the group had acted early and decisively to announce a SEK 700 million cost saving programme, all of which will impact 2020. This will not reduce NENT’s permanent workforce or investments in Viaplay, so it can make a swift return to normal once the virus crisis is over.
Cutting the price of the Viaplay sports packages from 13 March because of the postponement or cancellation of sports events has led to a much lower churn than would have otherwise been the case, said NENT. It has already received full compensation for this year’s IIHF ice hockey world championship and will make no more payments, or amortise previous payments, until events resume.
