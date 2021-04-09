Edition: International
Netflix gets first rights to Sony Entertainment films in the US

Friday 9 April 2021 | 11:19 CET | News
Netflix said it has signed a new multi-year contract with Sony Pictures Entertainment, under which it will get all Sony feature films -exclusively -in the US, following their theatrical and home video releases. The deal will start in 2022 and, according to Variety, follows a nearly two-year auction for the exclusive rights. Sony Pictures' main pay-TV partner had been Starz, now owned by Lionsgate, since 2006. The new contract with Netflix is reportedly for five years. No financial details have been released.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Netflix / Sony / Sony Pictures Entertainment / Starz Entertainment
Countries: United States
