Broadband

Netherlands grows to over 3.5 mln homes passed with FTTH

Tuesday 3 November 2020 | 08:59 CET | News

The Netherlands has passed 3.5 million homes passed by FTTH, according to Telecompaper's FTTH Monitor. The number stood at 3.486 million at the start of October, and each month another 30,000 to 50,000 homes passed are added. 

The last milestone of 3 million homes passed was reached in mid-2019. The expansion rate has accelerated since then, led by the market leaders KPN and Delta Fiber, as well as smaller players. E-Fiber announced that it recently reached 100,000 premises passed, and T-Mobile and Primevest Capital have several large projects underway in The Hague and Eindhoven. 

Notably the two provinces with the smallest populations have the highest FTTH coverage. Zeeland and Flevoland each count around 175,000 households. 

Zeeland in particular has seen coverage increase quickly in the past year, as Delta converts its coax network to fibre, and KPN rolls out FTTH in several cities. Roll-outs are currently underway in nine of the 13 municipalities in the province. 

In Flevoland, nearly every home has access to fibre already. KPN’s predecessor Reggefiber started early there, covering many smaller and larger towns, and KPN connects all new-build homes in the area. GlasDraad is bringing fibre to all the outlying areas, and FiberNH – under the name FiberFlevo – is active in Noordoostpolder. 

In other provinces, coverage varies widely, from only 18 percent of homes passed in Groningen to 80 percent in Overijssel. The two largest provinces North Holland and South Holland are at only around 30 percent, while Utrecht has passed 50 percent of homes with access to fibre. 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Delta Fiber / E-Fiber / GlasDraad / KPN / Reggefiber / Telecompaper / T-Mobile
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

