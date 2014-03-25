Netherlands grows to over 3.5 mln homes passed with FTTH

The Netherlands has passed 3.5 million homes passed by FTTH, according to Telecompaper's FTTH Monitor. The number stood at 3.486 million at the start of October, and each month another 30,000 to 50,000 homes passed are added.
The last milestone of 3 million homes passed was reached in mid-2019. The expansion rate has accelerated since then, led by the market leaders KPN and Delta Fiber, as well as smaller players. E-Fiber announced that it recently reached 100,000 premises passed, and T-Mobile and Primevest Capital have several large projects underway in The Hague and Eindhoven.
Notably the two provinces with the smallest populations have the highest FTTH coverage. Zeeland and Flevoland each count around 175,000 households.
Zeeland in particular has seen coverage increase quickly in the past year, as Delta converts its coax network to fibre, and KPN rolls out FTTH in several cities. Roll-outs are currently underway in nine of the 13 municipalities in the province.
In Flevoland, nearly every home has access to fibre already. KPN’s predecessor Reggefiber started early there, covering many smaller and larger towns, and KPN connects all new-build homes in the area. GlasDraad is bringing fibre to all the outlying areas, and FiberNH – under the name FiberFlevo – is active in Noordoostpolder.
In other provinces, coverage varies widely, from only 18 percent of homes passed in Groningen to 80 percent in Overijssel. The two largest provinces North Holland and South Holland are at only around 30 percent, while Utrecht has passed 50 percent of homes with access to fibre.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions