Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Nokia brings out MX Industrial Edge

Wednesday 6 October 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Nokia has announced the launch of Nokia MX Industrial Edge, an off-the-shelf system for moving to Industry 4.0 with an as-a-service model based on consumption. It said a new category of modern applications need more capabilities and performance at the network edge, and close integration with industrial systems and networking.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intel / Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia conducts first 5G underground mining trial in Colombia

Published 24 Sep 2021 09:29 CET | Colombia
Nokia and mining company AngloGold Ashanti said they have conducted the first underground 5G mining trial in Colombia in ...

Embratel and Nokia provide connectivity for railway operator Rumo
Published 20 Jul 2021 12:39 CET | Brazil
Embratel and Nokia will supply connectivity solutions for Brazilian railway operator Rumo. Initially, the system will be ...

Nokia builds 5G standalone network extension for Estonian cyber forces
Published 14 Jul 2021 16:30 CET | Estonia
Nokia announced that its private wireless Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G standalone system has been selected by the ...

Nokia sets up 5G campus network at Kuka
Published 08 Jul 2021 14:52 CET | Germany
Nokia said it has signed a multi-year contract to set up a 5G campus network at the smart production and development centre of ...

Nokia opens first O-RAN testing centre in Dallas
Published 16 Jun 2021 10:34 CET | United States
Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Nokia said the ...





Related Info

Nokia conducts first 5G underground mining trial in Colombia
24 Sep | Colombia | News
Embratel and Nokia provide connectivity for railway operator Rumo
20 Jul | Brazil | News
Nokia builds 5G standalone network extension for Estonian cyber forces
14 Jul | Estonia | News
Nokia sets up 5G campus network at Kuka
8 Jul | Germany | News
Nokia opens first O-RAN testing centre in Dallas
16 Jun | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Oct VMworld 2021
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now