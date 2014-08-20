Nokia supplies DNA-Telia venture SYV with 5G RAN and managed services in modernisation contract

Nokia said that Telenor's DNA and Telia Finland have selected it to supply radio access network (RAN) equipment and managed services for their SYV shared network (formerly Suomen Yhteisverkko). The deal includes deployment of 5G RAN equipment and modernisation of existing 2G, 3G and 4G sites in northern and eastern Finland. The three-year rollout will begin in early 2021 and is due for completion by the end of 2023.
Nokia will replace SYV's current RAN equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and comprehensive managed services over the course of the three-year roll-out. Nokia will be responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation in over 50 percent of the country area in eastern and northern Finland.
The modernisation will cover all the existing SYV base stations, base station controllers, radio network controller and IP transport for the connection to the core infrastructures of DNA and Telia Finland. Operations Support Systems and reporting systems will also be upgraded. Nokia will be responsible for deploying and managing the new network, supporting a range of business models and operating capabilities that will enable SYV to optimise the cost of operations while improving service and network performance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions