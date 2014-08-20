Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Nokia supplies DNA-Telia venture SYV with 5G RAN and managed services in modernisation contract

Monday 26 October 2020 | 14:11 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Nokia said that Telenor's DNA and Telia Finland have selected it to supply radio access network (RAN) equipment and managed services for their SYV shared network (formerly Suomen Yhteisverkko). The deal includes deployment of 5G RAN equipment and modernisation of existing 2G, 3G and 4G sites in northern and eastern Finland. The three-year rollout will begin in early 2021 and is due for completion by the end of 2023.

Nokia will replace SYV's current RAN equipment, offer digital deployment for faster time to market, and comprehensive managed services over the course of the three-year roll-out. Nokia will be responsible for the network infrastructure upgrade, field maintenance, network monitoring and implementation in over 50 percent of the country area in eastern and northern Finland.

 The modernisation will cover all the existing SYV base stations, base station controllers, radio network controller and IP transport for the connection to the core infrastructures of DNA and Telia Finland. Operations Support Systems and reporting systems will also be upgraded. Nokia will be responsible for deploying and managing the new network, supporting a range of business models and operating capabilities that will enable SYV to optimise the cost of operations while improving service and network performance.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DNA / Nokia / Telenor / Telia Finland
Countries: Finland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telia Finland gains 12,000 mobile subscribers in Q3
Published 21 Oct 2020 13:50 CET | Finland
Telia Finland reported a 7.3 percent decline in third quarter net sales year on year to SEK 3.62 billion, with service revenues ...

DNA adds 30,000 mobile subscribers in Q3 as 5G population coverage reaches 24%
Published 21 Oct 2020 12:31 CET | Finland
Telenor said its Finnish arm DNA continued to focus on 5G deployment in the third quarter and reached 24 percent population ...

Finland's Traficom seeks comments on new 5G spectrum, use of transmitters without permits
Published 28 Sep 2020 12:54 CET | Finland
Finnish regulator Traficom is seeking opinions by 26 October concerning a proposal to allow the use of 5G spectrum and radio ...

Finnish 5G auction ends with Telia, Elisa, DNA obtaining 1 block each at starting price
Published 08 Jun 2020 13:59 CET | Finland
Finnish regulator Traficom has announced the end of the 26 GHz band auction of spectrum for 5G services. There was little ...

DNA, Sonera complete joint network construction
Published 07 Nov 2016 12:38 CET | Finland
DNA said the construction of its Suomen Yhteisverkko shared mobile network with Telia Company's Finnish arm, Sonera, has now been ...

Finnish Shared Network deploys Huawei Active Antenna Unit
Published 28 Mar 2016 14:41 CET | Finland
Finnish Shared Network, also known as SYV, deployed the Huawei Active Antenna Unit (AAU) platform to improve network quality and ...

TeliaSonera, DNA join forces for network sharing in Finland
Published 20 Aug 2014 10:42 CET | Finland
Sonera, TeliaSonera's Finnish arm, and the local Finnish operator DNA have agreed on mobile network sharing in the sparsely ...





Related Info

Telia Finland gains 12,000 mobile subscribers in Q3
21 Oct | Finland | News
DNA adds 30,000 mobile subscribers in Q3 as 5G population coverage reaches 24%
21 Oct | Finland | News
Finland's Traficom seeks comments on new 5G spectrum, use of transmitters without permits
28 Sep | Finland | News
Finnish 5G auction ends with Telia, Elisa, DNA obtaining 1 block each at starting price
8 Jun | Finland | News
DNA, Sonera complete joint network construction
7 Nov 2016 | Finland | News
Finnish Shared Network deploys Huawei Active Antenna Unit
28 Mar 2016 | Finland | News
TeliaSonera, DNA join forces for network sharing in Finland
20 Aug 2014 | Finland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now