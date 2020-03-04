Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Nokia updates AirScale 5G radio range with new ReefShark chips

Thursday 24 June 2021 | 10:26 CET | News
Nokia has updated its AirScale 5G radio range with its latest generation of ReefShark chips. The products include baseband, remote radio heads and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming, and roll-outs are already underway. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia launches 5G Smart Nodes powered by Qualcomm chipsets
Published 15 Oct 2020 15:22 CET | World
Nokia said it will be using Qualcomm's chipsets for its Smart Node portfolio of All-in-One base stations for 5G indoor use. The ...

Nokia sets up ReefShark processor development centre at Tampere University
Published 06 Oct 2020 13:48 CET | Finland
Nokia has announced that it has joined forces with Tampere University to establish a "Centre of Excellence" opening in November ...

Nokia delivers software to update legacy 4G radio units to 5G

Published 14 Jul 2020 10:34 CET | World
Nokia announced the availability of a software-based upgrade that will enable its 4G radios to be migrated to 5G/NR. These ...

Nokia accelerates availability of Open RAN technology
Published 07 Jul 2020 10:24 CET | World
Nokia announced that it's rapidly ramping up the adoption of Open RAN (O-RAN) interfaces in its AirScale portfolio. This ...

Nokia commercialises next-generation 5G Cloud RAN 

Published 23 Jun 2020 11:09 CET | World
Nokia said that its next-generation 5G AirScale Cloud RAN platform based on vRAN2.0 will be commercially available in 2020 with ...

Nokia ties up with Broadcom to develop custom SoCs for ReefShark portfolio
Published 15 Jun 2020 12:15 CET | World
Nokia and Broadcom said that they are cooperating to develop advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom ...

Nokia claims new 5G speed record with 8-channel aggregation and EN-DC
Published 19 May 2020 15:51 CET | World
Nokia has claimed a new over-the-air speed record on a 5G network. The company achieved 4.7 Gbps on the network in Dallas, Texas, ...

Nokia launches dynamic spectrum sharing, cloud base station in AirScale update
Published 09 Apr 2020 10:30 CET | World
Nokia announced new updates to its AirScale portfolio for radio networks. This includes the launch of a Dynamic Spectrum Sharing ...

Nokia adopts Intel chips for AirScale radios, AirFrame system
Published 05 Mar 2020 10:05 CET | World
Nokia announced work with Intel to improve its 5G radio portfolio. The companies have worked closely on the new Intel Atom P5900 ...

Nokia partners with Marvell to expand ReefShark 5G chipsets
Published 04 Mar 2020 15:41 CET | World
Nokia and Marvell Technology announced that they are working together to develop 5G multi-RAT (Radio Access Technology) silicon ...





Related Info

Nokia launches 5G Smart Nodes powered by Qualcomm chipsets
15 Oct 2020 | World | News
Nokia sets up ReefShark processor development centre at Tampere University
6 Oct 2020 | Finland | News
Nokia delivers software to update legacy 4G radio units to 5G
14 Jul 2020 | World | News
Nokia accelerates availability of Open RAN technology
7 Jul 2020 | World | News
Nokia commercialises next-generation 5G Cloud RAN 
23 Jun 2020 | World | News
Nokia ties up with Broadcom to develop custom SoCs for ReefShark portfolio
15 Jun 2020 | World | News
Nokia claims new 5G speed record with 8-channel aggregation and EN-DC
19 May 2020 | World | News
Nokia launches dynamic spectrum sharing, cloud base station in AirScale update
9 Apr 2020 | World | News
Nokia adopts Intel chips for AirScale radios, AirFrame system
5 Mar 2020 | World | News
Nokia partners with Marvell to expand ReefShark 5G chipsets
4 Mar 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now