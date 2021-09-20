Edition: International
Norilsk Nickel plans own private 5G network without telecoms operator

Monday 20 September 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
Russian metallurgy company Norilsk Nickel is considering applying for a licence to use 5G frequencies, reports Comnews.ru citing CEO Alexander Kudinov. It plans to deploy a private 5G network on its own, without cooperating with any telecommunications operator.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

