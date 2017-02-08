Edition: International
Norwegian 5G auction winners include Funn and GlobalConnect as well as main 3 players

Monday 25 May 2020 | 10:33 CET | News

Norwegian communications regulator Nkom has announced the result of the auction that began on 06 May of 4,739 MHz of 5G spectrum. The frequencies were divided into 65 blocks in eight bands, namely low 10 GHz, high 10 GHz, 13 GHz, 18 GHz, 23 GHz, 28 GHz, 32 GHz and 38 GHz. The auction ran for 118 rounds and spectrum was awarded to the existing mobile operators Telenor, Telia and Ice, as well as the newcomers GlobalConnect/Broadnet and Funn, for a total of more than NOK 34 million. Acting spectrum division director Espen Slette said the variety of successful bidders will be beneficial in terms of competitiveness, expansion and resilience.

Nkom said GlobalConnect will pay NOK 547,000, Funn NOK 872,077, Ice Communication Norway NOK 1.58 million, Telia Norway NOK 9.28 million and Telenor Norway NOK 21.98 million.

Nkom said significant amounts of spectrum are now allocated for many years to come, but it is still possible to obtain frequency resources by applying for individual permits to Nkom.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Broadnet / GlobalConnect / Ice Group / Telenor Norway / Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
