NTT upgrades profit target on cost savings from fixed-mobile integration

Monday 25 October 2021 | 10:59 CET | News
NTT has presented new medium-term targets, with a reduction in costs thanks to integrating its fixed and mobile businesses expected to accelerate profit growth. The new EPS target for full-year 2023 is JPY 370, compared to a previous goal of JPY 320 and a reported JPY 302 last year. 

Categories: General
Companies: NTT
Countries: Japan
