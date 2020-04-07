Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

NXP Semiconductors says Covid-19 impact worse than expected in Q1

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 15:08 CET | News
NXP Semiconductors said the Covid-19 outbreak had a worse-than-expected impact on its results in the first quarter. After already lowering its guidance at the start of March, the company cut the outlook again due to a deterioration in demand. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: NXP Semiconductors
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NXP introduces Wi-Fi 6 portfolio

Published 08 Apr 2020 11:07 CET | World
NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of a new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) portfolio, which significantly expands the number of ...

NXP appoints Sievers its new CEO
Published 06 Mar 2020 09:00 CET | World
NXP Semiconductors has appointed Kurt Sievers its new CEO. Sievers will succeed Richard Clemmer, at the helm since 2009. Clemmer ...

NXP Semiconductors lowers revenue guidance for Q1 on Covid 19
Published 02 Mar 2020 08:57 CET | World
NXP Semiconductors has lowered its guidance for the first quarter, saying revenues will be impacted by the coronavirus (Covid 19) ...





Related Info

NXP introduces Wi-Fi 6 portfolio
11:07 | World | News
NXP appoints Sievers its new CEO
6 Mar | World | News
NXP Semiconductors lowers revenue guidance for Q1 on Covid 19
2 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now