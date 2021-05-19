Edition: International
O2 UK, Microsoft partner to test MEC on private 5G network

Wednesday 19 May 2021 | 17:23 CET | News
O2 UK has partnered with Microsoft to test the benefits of on-premise Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) within a private 5G network, with a focus on low latency and security.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / O2 UK
Countries: United Kingdom
