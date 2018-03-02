Edition: International
Wireless

Oi aims to sell mobile unit for at least BRL 15 billion

Friday 19 June 2020 | 13:00 CET | News

Oi has announced that it plans to sell its mobile unit (Oi Movel) for at least BRL 15 billion. It also aims to set up separate entities for investments, operation and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure. In total, it expects to raise BRL 22.8 billion from the sale of the mobile division, data centres (minimum asking price BRL 325 million), towers (BRL 1 billion) and the infrastructure unit.

The future priority areas for Oi will be the fixed network and primary and secondary networks (dedicated lines, metropolitan rings and FTTH access networks).


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oi
Countries: Brazil
