Wireless

OnePlus launches updated OnePlus 8T smartphone

Thursday 15 October 2020 | 09:25 CET | News
OnePlus has introduced a new high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. An update of the OnePlus 8 released this spring, the phone is available now for pre-order starting at EUR 599 and will be in shops from 20 October. 

The 8T model brings an improved 120 Hz Fluid Amoled display for smooth scrolling and faster charging with the Warp Charge 65 charger. Running the Oxygen 11 OS, it will be available with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in the colours aquamarine green and lunar silver or with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory in aquamarine green. 

The phone otherwise runs the same Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem and support for standalone 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as the OnePlus 8, with the same 48-megapixel quad camera. It is the first smartphone to hit the market running Android 11 that's not from Google.

OnePlus also announced the new colour of gray ash for its low-cost model, the OnePlus Nord. With 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the special edition model costs EUR 499. 

 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: OnePlus
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

