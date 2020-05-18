Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Oppo unveils Find X3 5G smartphone series with flagship Pro model

Thursday 11 March 2021 | 13:42 CET | News
Oppo has unveiled the new Find X3 smartphone series. The flagship Find X3 Pro 5G smartphone and the more affordable Find X3 Neo 5G and Lite 5G models will launch from 22 March in Europe.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Oppo / Qualcomm / Samsung / Sony
Countries: Europe / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Movistar Spain adds Find X3 series to 5G phone catalogue
Published 12 Mar 2021 15:21 CET | Spain
Movistar (Telefonica) has added three of the latest devices from Chinese handset maker Oppo to its catalogue of 5G smartphones in ...

Oppo launches global 2121 Future Photography Project
Published 12 Mar 2021 10:40 CET | World
Smartphone maker Oppo has launched the 2121 Future Photography Project, presented by the Oppo Find X3 Series. The project invites ...

Orange Spain adds new Oppo Find X3 5G series to smartphone offer
Published 11 Mar 2021 15:21 CET | Spain
Orange has announced pricing for Oppo's new Find X3 5G smartphone range in Spain, offering a series of discounts in combination ...

Oppo kondigt Find X3 flagship smartphone-serie aan
Published 11 Mar 2021 13:15 CET | Europe
Oppo heeft de nieuwe Oppo Find X3 smartphone-serie aangekondigd. In deze serie brengt Oppo de Find X3 Pro 5G uit als ultra ...

New Oppo Find X3 Pro flagship to feature '1 bln colours'
Published 02 Mar 2021 14:38 CET | China
Oppo said its latest flagship Find X3 Pro smartphone will be the first handset with a display able to reproduce 1 billion ...

Oppo creates Flash Initiative to license VOOC charging system for more devices
Published 23 Feb 2021 12:23 CET | World
Oppo unveiled at Mobile World Congress Shanghai The Flash Initiative, a new project to expand use of its VOOC flash charging ...

Oppo partners with Deutsche Telekom to market Reno 4 smartphone

Published 16 Oct 2020 09:20 CET | Europe
Oppo has signed a partnership agreement with Deutsche Telekom to launch its Reno 4 series 5G smartphone in Germany, the ...

Orange and Oppo collaborate on device personalisation, e-SIM smartwatch
Published 16 Oct 2020 09:14 CET | Europe
Orange has signed a partnership agreement with device maker Oppo, initially covering the operator's European footprint. The ...

Oppo adds three new smartphones to Reno4 series in Europe
Published 01 Oct 2020 16:46 CET | Europe
Oppo has added new smartphones to its Reno4 portfolio in Europe. The Oppo Reno4 Pro, Reno4 and Reno4 Z all provide professional ...

Oppo to launch range of entry-level and flagship phones in Europe with Vodafone
Published 18 May 2020 09:03 CET | Europe
Oppo and Vodafone have announced a distribution deal that will see the Chinese manufacturer introduce new products in all of the ...





Related Info

Movistar Spain adds Find X3 series to 5G phone catalogue
15:21 | Spain | News
Oppo launches global 2121 Future Photography Project
10:40 | World | News
Orange Spain adds new Oppo Find X3 5G series to smartphone offer
11 Mar | Spain | News
Oppo kondigt Find X3 flagship smartphone-serie aan
11 Mar | Europe | News
New Oppo Find X3 Pro flagship to feature '1 bln colours'
2 Mar | China | News
Oppo creates Flash Initiative to license VOOC charging system for more devices
23 Feb | World | News
Oppo partners with Deutsche Telekom to market Reno 4 smartphone
16 Oct 2020 | Europe | News
Orange and Oppo collaborate on device personalisation, e-SIM smartwatch
16 Oct 2020 | Europe | News
Oppo adds three new smartphones to Reno4 series in Europe
1 Oct 2020 | Europe | News
Oppo to launch range of entry-level and flagship phones in Europe with Vodafone
18 May 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
16 Mar Otelco Q4 2020
16 Mar Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q3
16 Mar Iliad Q4 2020
16 Mar Bango final FY
16 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q4
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now