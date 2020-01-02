Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi form alliance to support WiFi Direct on phones

The Chinese phonemakers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi announced an agreement to make it easier for their customers to transfer files between phones. The 'Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance' formed by the companies has committed to supporting Wi-Fi Direct on devices, allowing customers to transfer files in a single click between devices of different brands without the need for an internet connection.
Oppo said the feature will be available on devices running its latest ColorOS 7. The software is available to test on its newest smartphones, such as the Reno 2 and F11 Pro. Xiaomi also supports the feature on its newest phones running MIUI 11 and Android Pie. Vivo said it will start offering the feature in various markets from February.
The feature allows users to transfer files without the need for any third-party applications or internet connection. A wide range of files, including photos, videos, music and documents can be transferred using the protocol. The system uses Bluetooth for fast pairing and WiFi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology for the data transfer, with an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.
