Orange activates 10 Gbps fibre service in 5 Spanish cities

Tuesday 28 September 2021 | 14:29 CET | News
Orange Spain has announced the commercial deployment of a fibre broadband service at symmetric (download and upload) speeds of 10 Gbps in an initial five cities. The offer uses XGS-PON technology and will be available to both private consumers and businesses in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia and Zaragoza, said the operator during an event called 'Orange Network Fashion Week 2021' held at its Pozuelo de Alarcon headquarters.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange Spain
Countries: Spain
