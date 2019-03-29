Edition: International
Orange Belgium launches digital-only brand hey!

Friday 24 September 2021 | 08:46 CET | News
Orange Belgium is launching a second brand called hey!, available only over digital channels. Customers can choose from three postpaid bundles, ranging from 1 GB to 40 GB. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange Belgium
Countries: Belgium
