Orange Business Services loses CEO Helmut Reisinger

Tuesday 21 December 2021 | 08:28 CET | News
Helmut Reisinger has resigned from his position as CEO of Orange Business Services (OBS) to pursue other professional opportunities outside the telecom group. Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, currently senior VP of operations and customer service at the Orange subsidiary, has been appointed interim CEO starting on 17 January, when the resignation takes effect.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Orange Business Services
Countries: World
