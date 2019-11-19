Orange launches Djoliba fibre backbone in West Africa

Orange and its subsidiaries have announced the commercial launch of Djoliba, the first pan-West African fibre backbone. It is based on a terrestrial fibre optic network coupled with undersea cables and aims to meet growing needs for connectivity in the region. It connects the capitals of Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal, each of which are natively interconnected with their domestic networks, centralising connectivity access for operators and companies.
Djoliba is operated and maintained from Dakar for greater efficiency, responsiveness and proximity using a dedicated supervision centre. The network uses more than 10,000 km of terrestrial fibre coupled with 10,000 km of undersea cables, allowing broadband provision at up to 100 Gbps and a 99.99 percent availability rate. This network covers sixteen points of presence with a grid of nearly 155 technical sites, and connects 300 points of presence in Europe, America and Asia.
The network is based on Orange’s Tier 1 network and provides a smooth connection to thegGroup’s international networks. New customers will be able to access the group’s platforms and benefit from services marketed by Orange in Africa, which include IP transit, mobile service platforms, hosting at Orange data centres in Africa and VPN.
