Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Over a third of the world's population still do not use the internet - ITU

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 11:54 CET | News
Over a third (37%) of the world's population have never used the internet, though use jumped to 4.9 billion this year from 4.1 billion in 2019, helped by the coronavirus pandemic and its demand for remote working and schooling, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) revealed. This means 782 million joined the internet in that period, an increase of 17 percent. In the first year of the pandemic alone, the number of people coming to the internet went up by over 10 percent. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: ITU
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Infovista standard for 5G VoNR quality testing approved by ITU
Published 02 Dec 2021 16:44 CET | World
Infovista announced that its sQLEAR machine learning-based algorithm has been approved by ITU for QoE testing of mobile all-IP ...

Unicef and Liquid Intelligent ink partnership for Giga initiative

Published 02 Dec 2021 13:55 CET | Africa
Unicef and Liquid Intelligent Technologies have announced a partnership in support of Giga's work to connect every school to the ...

NTT, NEC help create international standard for Cyber Defence Centre
Published 16 Nov 2021 17:01 CET | World
NTT, NTT Security, NTT TechnoCross and NEC have jointly created an international standard for the concept of a Cyber Defence ...

UK government launches bid for ITU Council seat
Published 11 Nov 2021 10:30 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government has launched its bid for an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council seat. ...

Ericsson helps UNICEF map school internet connectivity in seven countries
Published 28 Oct 2021 15:53 CET | World
The Giga Initiative, launched by UNICEF and the ITU in 2019 to connect every school to the internet by 2030, has now mapped the ...

Rwanda seeks to acquire over 300,000 satellites from ITU
Published 25 Oct 2021 09:25 CET | Rwanda
The Rwanda Space Agency has filed a request to acquire two satellite constellations from the International Telecommunication ...

ITU adopts European standard for non-cellular 5G networks
Published 19 Oct 2021 14:44 CET | World
The European Telecommunications Standards Institute announced that the ITU has approved its updated Dect standard to be part of ...

ITU to help Bosnia and Herzegovina map broadband internet
Published 12 Oct 2021 16:03 CET | Bosnia and Herzegovina
The ITU will provide professional and technical support for a project to map broadband internet in Bosnia and Herzegovina. ...

Barely a quarter of population online in world's least developed countries - ITU
Published 21 Sep 2021 14:15 CET | World
The ITU's Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has reaffirmed its call for digital cooperation, innovation and ...

Vodafone, ITU create new working group on advancing smartphone take-up
Published 20 Sep 2021 10:43 CET | World
Vodafone Group and the ITU, the UN agency for information and communication technology (ICT), have launched a major new ...

ITU, Cisco Digital Transformation Centres train over 80,000 people, 65% women
Published 23 Jul 2021 09:06 CET | World
The ITU said that its Digital Transformation Centres trained over 80,000 people in the first phase of its Digital Transformation ...

Top ITU governing body to convene in Bucharest in 2022
Published 01 Jul 2021 15:56 CET | World
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has signed an agreement with the Government of Romania for the hosting of the ITU ...

Saudi CITC gets G5 recognition from ITU

Published 23 Jun 2021 15:10 CET | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has been upgraded to the status of fifth-generation (G5) regulator by the International Telecommunications Union ...





Related Info

Infovista standard for 5G VoNR quality testing approved by ITU
16:44 | World | News
Unicef and Liquid Intelligent ink partnership for Giga initiative
13:55 | Africa | News
NTT, NEC help create international standard for Cyber Defence Centre
16 Nov | World | News
UK government launches bid for ITU Council seat
11 Nov | United Kingdom | News
Ericsson helps UNICEF map school internet connectivity in seven countries
28 Oct | World | News
Rwanda seeks to acquire over 300,000 satellites from ITU
25 Oct | Rwanda | News
ITU adopts European standard for non-cellular 5G networks
19 Oct | World | News
ITU to help Bosnia and Herzegovina map broadband internet
12 Oct | Bosnia and Herzegovina | News
Barely a quarter of population online in world's least developed countries - ITU
21 Sep | World | News
Vodafone, ITU create new working group on advancing smartphone take-up
20 Sep | World | News
ITU, Cisco Digital Transformation Centres train over 80,000 people, 65% women
23 Jul | World | News
Top ITU governing body to convene in Bucharest in 2022
1 Jul | World | News
Saudi CITC gets G5 recognition from ITU
23 Jun | Saudi Arabia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
02 Dec Ooma fiscal Q3
03 Dec IBC 2021
03 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q3
07 Dec Veon investors day
07 Dec Baidu EGM
07 Dec Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2021-Q3
09 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
09 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
09 Dec Netgear analysts meeting
09 Dec Pexip Capital Markets Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now