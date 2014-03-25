Edition: International
Wireless

Over half Dutch use Spotify, incl more than 80% of young people

Friday 12 June 2020 | 10:31 CET | News

Around half Dutch consumers use Spotify, more than twice as many as in 2013. This rises to eight in ten young people, research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights panel shows. 

The same as worldwide, Spotify is the biggest streaming music provider in the Netherlands. In May, 53 percent of people aged said they used the service. A majority (60%) use the paid subscription service.

Around 9 percent said they get there Spotify subscription through a mobile provider. This percentage has roughly tripled since 2015 as operators expanded their offers. 

Spotify's biggest market share is among 16-24 year-olds - 82 percent said they used the service in the previous three months. Among 55-80 year-olds, only 32 percent use Spotify. Young people are also more likely to pay for the service, at around 75 percent with a premium subscription. 


Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Spotify
Countries: Netherlands
