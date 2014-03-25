Over half Dutch use Spotify, incl more than 80% of young people

Around half Dutch consumers use Spotify, more than twice as many as in 2013. This rises to eight in ten young people, research by the Telecompaper Consumer Insights panel shows.
The same as worldwide, Spotify is the biggest streaming music provider in the Netherlands. In May, 53 percent of people aged said they used the service. A majority (60%) use the paid subscription service.
Around 9 percent said they get there Spotify subscription through a mobile provider. This percentage has roughly tripled since 2015 as operators expanded their offers.
Spotify's biggest market share is among 16-24 year-olds - 82 percent said they used the service in the previous three months. Among 55-80 year-olds, only 32 percent use Spotify. Young people are also more likely to pay for the service, at around 75 percent with a premium subscription.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions