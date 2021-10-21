Edition: International
PayPal makes USD 45 bln bid to acquire Pinterest - report

Thursday 21 October 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
PayPal has offered to buy Pinterest for USD 45 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft's USD 26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: PayPal / Pinterest
Countries: World
