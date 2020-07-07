Edition: International
Poco updates M3 smartphone with MediaTek 5G chip, price starts at EUR 159

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 10:44 CET | News
Poco has released a new low-cost 5G smartphone. Running the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available worldwide with a choice of 4 or 6 GB RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage. The phone goes on sale 20 May with a EUR 20 discount the first three days, at EUR 159/179 on certain online channels.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MediaTek / Poco
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

NFC

