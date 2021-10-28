Edition: International
Portugal's 5G auction ends after 200 days, raises EUR 567 million

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 10:27 CET | News
After 200 days, the main bidding phase of the 5G spectrum auction in Portugal has finally come to an end, according to the National Communications Authority (Anacom). A total of 1,727 bidding rounds were conducted during which EUR 566.8 million was raised. A total of 58 lots were up for grabs in six frequency bands (700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz), and the licences were awarded to six operators: Nos, Meo (Altice Portugal), Vodafone Portugal, Nowo, Dense Air and DixaRobil.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Anacom / Meo / Nos / Nowo / Vodafone Portugal
Countries: Portugal
