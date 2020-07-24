Edition: International
PosteMobile debuts fibre offer with unlimited 4G data from EUR 27

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 11:05 CET | News
Italian operator PosteMobile, the country's leading MVNO, has launched its first fibre offer for residential clients following a trial limited to post office staff. The plan, dubbed 'PosteCasa Ultraveloce', is available at the promotional price of EUR 26.90 a month instead of EUR 30.90 for fibre broadband (FTTH and FTCC) at speeds of up to 1Gbps on the Open Fiber network throughout the country. Also included are a Fritz! Box 7530 or ZTE H2640 router as well as unlimited 4G mobile data via a USB dongle.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / PosteMobile
Countries: Italy
