Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

PPF to take O2 Czechia private after raising stake to 90%

Thursday 24 June 2021 | 15:11 CET | News
Investment group PPF has acquired 19.354 million shares in operator O2 Czech Republic, taking its stake to 90.01 percent from 83.58 percent. Now that it owns over 90 percent, PPF announced its intention to initiate a squeeze-out procedure for the remaining shares in the company, held by three shareholders.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: O2 / O2 Czech Republic
Countries: Czech Republic
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

O2 Czechia to expand 5G network with Ericsson
Published 04 Jun 2021 08:29 CET | Czech Republic
O2 Czech Republic has tested Ericsson's radio network equipment. A part of the city of Prague is already covered by the new ...

O2 Czechia revenues lift 5% in Q1
Published 03 May 2021 11:53 CET | Czech Republic
O2 Czech Republic said revenues totaled CZK 10.019 billion in the first quarter, up by 5.4 percent year-on-year. Mobile service ...

PFP Group owner dies in helicopter crash
Published 29 Mar 2021 15:26 CET | Eastern Europe
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, owner of O2 Czech Republic and other telecom assets across eastern Europe, was one of five people ...

PPF picks advisors for potential IPO of Cetin - report
Published 17 Feb 2021 14:51 CET | Czech Republic
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF Group has picked banks to help it explore the potential listing of its Cetin unit, which ...

PPF Group completes CME acquisition
Published 14 Oct 2020 10:39 CET | Eastern Europe
Czech investment firm PPF Group announced that it has completed the acquisition of Central European Media Enterprises, the ...

PPF spins off networks in Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary into new Cetin units
Published 02 Jul 2020 14:06 CET | Bulgaria
PPF Telecom Group said it has completed the separation of the retail and infrastructure activities at three of its ...





Related Info

O2 Czechia to expand 5G network with Ericsson
4 Jun | Czech Republic | News
O2 Czechia revenues lift 5% in Q1
3 May | Czech Republic | News
PFP Group owner dies in helicopter crash
29 Mar | Eastern Europe | News
PPF picks advisors for potential IPO of Cetin - report
17 Feb | Czech Republic | News
PPF Group completes CME acquisition
14 Oct 2020 | Eastern Europe | News
PPF spins off networks in Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary into new Cetin units
2 Jul 2020 | Bulgaria | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now