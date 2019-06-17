Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Proximus to buy MVNO Mobile Vikings for EUR 130 million

Monday 14 December 2020 | 08:48 CET | News
Belgian operator Proximus has agreed to buy the MVNOs Mobile Vikings and Jim Mobile from DPG Media for EUR 130 million. Vikings is one of the country's largest MVNOs and will continue to operate under its own brand, with the same services. Together, the two MVNOs count around 335,000 customers. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DPG Media / Jim Mobile / Mobile Vikings / Proximus
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Belgium was also interested in Mobile Vikings takeover
Published 15 Dec 2020 09:18 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium was also interested in acquiring the MVNO Mobile Vikings, the company confirmed to Datanews. In the end, Proximus ...

TP:Notes: Proximus to regain lead on Belgian mobile market with Mobile Vikings takeover
Published 15 Dec 2020 08:43 CET | Belgium
Summary: Proximus has agreed to acquire Mobile Vikings and Jim Mobile, two MVNOs owned by DPG Media, for EUR 130 million. The ...

Proximus subsidiary Codit expands European presence with new Luxembourg office

Published 14 Dec 2020 11:16 CET | Luxembourg
IT services company Codit has opened an office in Luxembourg, where it will join forces with sister company Telindus in ...

Proximus neemt Mobile Vikings en Jim Mobile over
Published 14 Dec 2020 07:36 CET | Belgium
Proximus heeft een definitief akkoord ondertekend met DPG Media voor de overname van Mobile Vikings, waarin ook het merk Jim ...

Belgian Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3
Published 07 Dec 2020 16:36 CET | Belgium
This report covers the mobile virtual operator market in Belgium as of the third quarter of 2020. This report has an operational ...

DPG Media puts MVNOs Mobile Vikings, Jim Mobile up for sale - report
Published 24 Nov 2020 12:33 CET | Belgium
DPG Media group is looking to sell its Belgian telecom activities, reports De Tijd. People familiar with the matter said the ...

Mobile Vikings reaches 300,000 active customers
Published 09 Nov 2020 08:43 CET | Belgium
Belgian MVNO Mobile Vikings has passed 300,000 active customers for the first time. The news was announced by its parent company ...

VikingCo Poland grows revenues 29% in 2019

Published 27 Jul 2020 16:09 CET | Poland
Revenues of MVNO VikingCo Poland, trading under the Mobile Vikings brand, totaled almost PLN 17.7 million in 2019, up by 29 ...

Mobile Vikings
Published 16 Apr 2020 09:21 CET | Belgium
This company profile analyses Mobile VIkings, a MVNO active in Belgium. This report contains information on Mobile Vikings's ...





Related Info

Orange Belgium was also interested in Mobile Vikings takeover
09:18 | Belgium | News
TP:Notes: Proximus to regain lead on Belgian mobile market with Mobile Vikings takeover
08:43 | Belgium | Commentary
Proximus subsidiary Codit expands European presence with new Luxembourg office
14 Dec | Luxembourg | News
Proximus neemt Mobile Vikings en Jim Mobile over
14 Dec | Belgium | News
Belgian Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3
7 Dec | Belgium | Report
DPG Media puts MVNOs Mobile Vikings, Jim Mobile up for sale - report
24 Nov | Belgium | News
Mobile Vikings reaches 300,000 active customers
9 Nov | Belgium | News
VikingCo Poland grows revenues 29% in 2019
27 Jul | Poland | News
Mobile Vikings
16 Apr | Belgium | Profile

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Dec Greece Digital Economy Forum
15 Dec Frontier Communications Q3 earnings update
15 Dec FCC Quantum Internet Forum
15 Dec European Commission digital legislation presentation
15 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q3
16 Dec Nokia strategy announcement
18 Dec Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now